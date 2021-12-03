Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.86, but opened at $22.90. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 1,488 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

