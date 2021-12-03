SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $99,819.08 and approximately $87.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.23 or 0.00474437 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

