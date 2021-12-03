State Street Corp Sells 1,564 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

