State Street Corp Makes New Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.79% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 267,272 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $15.60 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

