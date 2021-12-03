State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

VNOM stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.22 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

