State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of NextDecade worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 31.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $383.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

