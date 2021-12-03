State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

