State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 114.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

