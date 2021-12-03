State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $343,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,458 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

