State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 51.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.84.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

