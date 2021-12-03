State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RPC were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RPC by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RPC by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $78,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,247,244 shares of company stock worth $10,238,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

