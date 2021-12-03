State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

