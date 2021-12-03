Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

