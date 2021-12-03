Stacks Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $176.24 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004402 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00120321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00189421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00093930 BTC.

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,833,461 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

