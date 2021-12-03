St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,526.43

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.43 ($19.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,595 ($20.84). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.78), with a volume of 618,360 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,550.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,527.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.