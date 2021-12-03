SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

