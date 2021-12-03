SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($21.10) on Friday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,607.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,580.37. The company has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

