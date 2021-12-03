Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

