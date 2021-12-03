Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $185.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.