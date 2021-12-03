Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $185.73. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

