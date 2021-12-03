Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

SPIR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 1,458,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,612. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Spire has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.