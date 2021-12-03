Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $29,891.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.00358896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

