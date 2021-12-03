SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

