SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 80,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.