SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 511,405 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 80,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

