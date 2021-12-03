SparkPoint Fuel Price Down 16.2% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $23,897.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064226 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.62 or 0.08011878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00092603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,762.51 or 0.99914921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

