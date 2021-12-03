Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $197,289.40 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 64,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,289.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

LOV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

