Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOVO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 507,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,601. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $17,438,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

