Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $180.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.51 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOVO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 507,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,601. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $80,984,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $17,438,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.