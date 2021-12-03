SOTA Finance (SOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $604,650.77

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $604,650.77 and $6,941.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

