Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $239,513.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $239,513.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00071803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.92 or 0.07848976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.69 or 0.99884580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,257,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

