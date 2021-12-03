Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.63

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and traded as high as $11.75. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

