SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) COO Uri Bechor Sells 49 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) COO Uri Bechor sold 49 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total transaction of $15,956.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.