SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) COO Uri Bechor Sells 49 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) COO Uri Bechor sold 49 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total transaction of $15,956.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.