SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00012688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $90,991.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.04 or 0.08016186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.83 or 1.00467002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.