Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $567,714.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,283,603 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,917 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

