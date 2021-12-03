Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $142,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.