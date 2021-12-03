Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

