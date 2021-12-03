Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,651 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.17. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

