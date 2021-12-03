Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 5.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 9.61% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 732.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 234.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 2,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.