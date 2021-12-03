Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

CVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,385. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.