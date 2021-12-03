Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 138,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

