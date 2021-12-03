Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,787. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

