Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $197.98. 164,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,887. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

