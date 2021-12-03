Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,992,000 after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,393,000 after buying an additional 639,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,053,000 after buying an additional 146,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 14,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

