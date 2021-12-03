Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 345 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

