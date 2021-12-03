Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Smartsheet stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

