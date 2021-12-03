Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

SMAR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

