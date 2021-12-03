Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
SMAR stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.