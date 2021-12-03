Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

