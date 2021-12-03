Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Cap of $25.16 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $4.93 or 0.00009036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and $62,846.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

