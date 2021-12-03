Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Smart Share Global updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE EM opened at $1.83 on Friday. Smart Share Global has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.
About Smart Share Global
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.