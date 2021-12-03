SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $74.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.
SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
