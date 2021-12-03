SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $74.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

